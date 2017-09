A new reality for Bangladesh

Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury

Published at 05:29 PM September 29, 2017

Last updated at 09:58 AM September 30, 2017

It’s time for a geo-strategic reassessment



However, Western support is still important, especially the one of the US, as it is still the biggest military power in the Indian Ocean.



Diplomatic and refugee aid support of other developed countries like the UK, Canada, Japan, Australia, and the EU are quite important. Like China, Russia has also sided with Myanmar, by and large.

Despite the strategic and diplomatic shock that Bangladesh received from India and China, it will be immature to overreact to that.

However, with regards to any future probable conflict with Myanmar, Bangladesh needs other friends who can help diplomatically, economically, and even militarily.



The relatively stronger nations of the Islamic world with whom Bangladesh doesn’t have any historical baggage are the right ones. Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt appear to fit the bill.



Bangladesh needs to reduce its huge dependency on Chinese weapons and military equipment as it is unsure now what will happen to required emergency supplies if there is an escalation with Myanmar.

Turkey has a well-advanced military industry which it developed with the help of the US. Its military hardware is more affordable than the Western ones, if not as much as of the Chinese.



Turkey’s soft Islamist government had some issues with Bangladesh when the latter tried the Islamist war criminals of 1971. But that episode is almost over and it’s time for both the countries to bury the hatchet.

Russia doesn’t have any significant stake in Myanmar, and it can be persuaded if there is some potential for it to supply arms and armaments to Bangladesh.



Ukraine, Belarus etc are some other affordable options. Bangladesh is about four times bigger than Myanmar in terms of nominal GDP and its purchase power has substantially increased with a healthy foreign currency reserve.

Perhaps it’s also about time Bangladesh increases its defense spending, which is generally just moderate.