A New Patriot Has Just Arrived!

Aslam-u-Alaikum!

I have just found this awesome family-friendly forum with some great people that I can discuss Pakistan's internal & external matters with. First of all, I gratefully thank the site for approving my request to join in. I am posting this thread to introduce myself as it is declared necessary for any new member. So here I go:
I am a 14 year old patriot from Karachi, daring to give my life for my homeland. I have a great interest in geography and history, I study mainly about the Subcontinent, Anatolia, the Balkans, and the Middle-east. I use my PC a lot. I, most of the time, play some games that I like (specifically Chris Sawyer's Locomotion, Hearts Of Iron 4, CS Source, Splinter Cell). I am well-aware of the basics of programming, graphics designing, video editing, blogging, etc. I spend half of the day on my PC, and during this time, I find myself searching for stuff that has nothing to do with my study (and shall not benefit me for a long time until I am grown up), or sometimes I waste my time on playing some dumb games that previously weakened my eyesight badly, or if I feel really creative, I write articles on my blog, program some application, watch videos that will help me in studying, etc. So you could bet how boring my life is getting day by day.
I always keep an eye on what's happening in Pakistan. I had an interest in politics, but this really got me under tension because of seeing the same corrupt politicians getting away with brutally destroying the country's economy for their own good, and unable to do something about it. I know that Pakistan will change surely. If it doesn't, then Inshallah I will change it!
All I care about is Pakistan and the name which Pakistan was made for, Islam. And if anyone says a bad word about any of these, I freak out. Sometimes I walk in the steps of extremism, or take something in an offensive manner too quickly, but I think that's OK.

"It is far better to live like a lion for a day than to live like a jackal for a hundred years." - Tipu Sultan

I am a man of my religion and my culture. I hate it when someone from my own country, thinking the ways of the West are better than ours, acts and reacts like them. All I want in my country is the people to be respectful and loyal to the place where they were born and the culture of that place, the religion they follow, and leave this complex nonsense. A country that respects it's culture is always successful. Just look at China, America, Japan, etc. One thing that is common about successful countries is that they learn and study in their native tongue. No matter if they were ruled by Japan for decades, or ruled by Britain for a century. I hope that my fellow Pakistanis will realise this before it would be too late.

Now you know about me very well, I would write more if I had time to. I hope I introduced myself on this site well. Anyways, thank you for reading this thread. Stay safe!

Allah Hafiz!
 
Welcome on the forum.. Concentrate on programming. It will help you a lot. Also learn math and you all set to pursue higher studies
 
Welcome on the forum.. Concentrate on programming. It will help you a lot. Also learn math and you all set to pursue higher studies
I am actually a position holder in my class, and I do love mathematics. My weakness would be science. I am just worried about Chemistry and Physics as these will become my subjects in a few months. Still thank you for giving an advice. I am planning to make a game using Unity Engine, and I am learning C# just for that, so programming is my need.
 
I am actually a position holder in my class, and I do love mathematics. My weakness would be science. I am just worried about Chemistry and Physics as these will become my subjects in a few months. Still thank you for giving an advice. I am planning to make a game using Unity Engine, and I am learning C# just for that, so programming is my need.
You need good grades to get admission just. Physics and Computer studies is a lethal combination... Most of the physicists, mathematicians use programming for solving complex systems. So good at programming plus mech/physics/math background is necessary in this age.
If you go towards machine learning/AI/data processing/ etc then that is completely different.
 
Wellcome bro but don't call this a family friendly forum you haven't met the sanghis of this forum... :rofl: #achasorry
I am actually a position holder in my class, and I do love mathematics. My weakness would be science. I am just worried about Chemistry and Physics as these will become my subjects in a few months. Still thank you for giving an advice. I am planning to make a game using Unity Engine, and I am learning C# just for that, so programming is my need.
If you got any ICT/Programming related questions hit me up lil bro... :super:
 
work for the betterment of your nation, vow to work hard, follow a straight path and help the oppressed, uphold justice. Work on yourself first and learn both sciences and the teachings of PBUh. Stay blessed
 
If you got any ICT/Programming related questions hit me up lil bro... :super:
I am sure I will. Thanks!
work for the betterment of your nation, vow to work hard, follow a straight path and help the oppressed, uphold justice. Work on yourself first and learn both sciences and the teachings of PBUh. Stay blessed
Inshallah I will do something that no other did for Pakistan!
 
Welcome to the fjorum. It's very nice to see that the community is replenished with such people!
 
Welcome to the forum! Reminds me of myself. I joined this forum when I was about 15 yr old (was lurking around here since a year earlier). Learnt alot and opened my view. Follow the rules and try to actively participate in discussions. :welcome::pdf::pakistan::-)
 
Young brother giving your life for your country won't help it . It never did good to any country . Just enjoy your teens you will miss this days when you get older . Work for betterment of your society that will help your country alot . Stay safe lil bro 😉
 
Welcome! :usflag::pakistan:

"A country that respects it's culture is always successful. Just look at China, America, Japan, etc. One thing that is common about successful countries is that they learn and study in their native tongue."

In the 21st century countries are successful who appreciate and reward engineering and science. While culture may be important, it will not lead to a wold class economy if a nation's science and engineering are not world class. This is truly the "lesson" of Japan, China and the USA. These nations have very different cultures but world class science and engineering. QED.
 
You need good grades to get admission just. Physics and Computer studies is a lethal combination... Most of the physicists, mathematicians use programming for solving complex systems. So good at programming plus mech/physics/math background is necessary in this age.
If you go towards machine learning/AI/data processing/ etc then that is completely different.
If you go towards machine learning/AI/data processing/ etc then that is completely different.
why do you remind me of the

I WILL SACWIFWISE MUH LIFE FO PAKISTAN video
 
