A New Patriot Has Just Arrived!

Aslam-u-Alaikum!



I have just found this awesome family-friendly forum with some great people that I can discuss Pakistan's internal & external matters with. First of all, I gratefully thank the site for approving my request to join in. I am posting this thread to introduce myself as it is declared necessary for any new member. So here I go:

I am a 14 year old patriot from Karachi, daring to give my life for my homeland. I have a great interest in geography and history, I study mainly about the Subcontinent, Anatolia, the Balkans, and the Middle-east. I use my PC a lot. I, most of the time, play some games that I like (specifically Chris Sawyer's Locomotion, Hearts Of Iron 4, CS Source, Splinter Cell). I am well-aware of the basics of programming, graphics designing, video editing, blogging, etc. I spend half of the day on my PC, and during this time, I find myself searching for stuff that has nothing to do with my study (and shall not benefit me for a long time until I am grown up), or sometimes I waste my time on playing some dumb games that previously weakened my eyesight badly, or if I feel really creative, I write articles on my blog, program some application, watch videos that will help me in studying, etc. So you could bet how boring my life is getting day by day.

I always keep an eye on what's happening in Pakistan. I had an interest in politics, but this really got me under tension because of seeing the same corrupt politicians getting away with brutally destroying the country's economy for their own good, and unable to do something about it. I know that Pakistan will change surely. If it doesn't, then Inshallah I will change it!

All I care about is Pakistan and the name which Pakistan was made for, Islam. And if anyone says a bad word about any of these, I freak out. Sometimes I walk in the steps of extremism, or take something in an offensive manner too quickly, but I think that's OK.



"It is far better to live like a lion for a day than to live like a jackal for a hundred years." - Tipu Sultan



I am a man of my religion and my culture. I hate it when someone from my own country, thinking the ways of the West are better than ours, acts and reacts like them. All I want in my country is the people to be respectful and loyal to the place where they were born and the culture of that place, the religion they follow, and leave this complex nonsense. A country that respects it's culture is always successful. Just look at China, America, Japan, etc. One thing that is common about successful countries is that they learn and study in their native tongue. No matter if they were ruled by Japan for decades, or ruled by Britain for a century. I hope that my fellow Pakistanis will realise this before it would be too late.



Now you know about me very well, I would write more if I had time to. I hope I introduced myself on this site well. Anyways, thank you for reading this thread. Stay safe!



Allah Hafiz!