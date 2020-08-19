A New Muslim Bloc! My Take on it, There is an intense discussion going on in media and social media in Pakistan about the need of a new muslim bloc supported by China or a Chinese bloc/anti America bloc (if we include Russia in it), not fairly new but has been renewed and now the hottest topic after the latest tension erupted by SM Qureshi remarks about Saudi Arabia and its role on Kashmir issue, most talk about countries to form or lead a new Muslim bloc are four namely Malaysia, Iran, Qatar and Turkey, so in this brief article i will like to talk about these four countries only and their chances to join a chinese bloc respectively, so let start 1)Malaysia Malaysia is not the same country which hosted the KL summit last year, as unfortunately Sir Mahatir a true friend of Pakistan is no longer in the office, and due to a powerful ethnically Indian, Hindu minority, India is far strategically rooted in Malaysian state then Pakistan, which will eventually stop Malaysia from participating in any pro Pakistan/China or anti India bloc, that is why after departure of Sir Mahatir, we did not see any statement on Kashmir from Malaysia, even on the anniversary the black day marking abrogation of article 370 on Kashmir, there was a complete silence from Malaysia, https://www.wionews.com/india-news/...-transformed-since-mahathirs-departure-318925 2) Iran Iran is a strategic partner of India and unlike what we are being fed recently that Iran has put India out of Chabahar port, which was fake news generated by some media outlet and has been denied by Iranian officials https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020...ct-citing-funding-delays-200715063259623.html (It is an updated article after Iranian official denial), https://en.irna.ir/news/83864796/Iran-India-discuss-railways-cooperation While their official news agency reports that India and Iran is discussing the Railway Cooperation, https://en.irna.ir/news/83856537/186-containers-carrying-Afghan-goods-reach-Chabahar-port And while we are living in fake world, Iran has already started this port to transit goods between Afghanistan and India, https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020...nctions-rare-cooperation-200620161933575.html As nothing stops India from investing in Chabahar because it is exempted from US sanction list. And then there is a big list of terrorists operating against Pakistan being supported by Iran and hiding in Iran, eg: Kulboshan Yadav and Uzair Baloch, so considering these thing and still putting Iran in a strategic bloc will not going to benefit us but eventually it will hurt our interests. 3) Qatar Qatar has always been neutral and will remain neutral, as no statement on Kashmir has been seen from it, Qatar has the largest presence of US military in entire region and serve as the Central Command forward HQ for its forces https://www.centcom.mil/AREA-OF-RESPONSIBILITY/Qatar/ so its strategic ties with US will stop Qatar from joining any Chinese bloc, 4) Turkey Last but not the least Turkey, India has just finalized 2.3 billion dollar of worth deal with Turkey, to build naval ships, which eventually will be used against us in the future and Indian navy after announcement of CPEC has become the most important wing of the arm forces to undermine Chinese presence in south China sea and eventually sabotaging CPEC, https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...build-fleet-support-ships/article31893924.ece so while Turkey is supporting our stance on Kashmir, it is also serving its financial interests by signing a strategic defense deal with India, Turkey is also a part of US lead NATO, responsible for the mess of Terrorism we faced from Afghanistan, which not only targeted our interest by fighting against IEA aka Afghan Taliban but also harbored and made Afghanistan a safe heaven for Terrorists attacking Pakistan, so being a part of NATO will eventually stop Turkey from becoming part of any Chinese bloc, and its current tensions with Russia over Syria makes NATO and US more needed for Turkey then ever before, Turkey is in deep rift with its NATO allies France and Greece also, on Libya and oil exploration in east Mediterranean sea respectively, which is a cause of concern for NATO, as NATO is already under huge pressure to deal with Turkey, so a move to join a Chinese bloc will be the last nail in the coffin for Turkey and not only Turkey will loose EU but will eventually loose US and NATO as well, and China alone cannot provide the support and the assistance these unions and alliances give Turkey strategically, so not only Turkey is in no position of joining any Chinese bloc but it is against Turkish interest as well, https://www.state.gov/u-s-relations-with-turkey/ Hence to sum it up, a muslim bloc comprising of above mentioned countries is not only impossible but eventually will make things tougher for everyone and surely can not serve our interests, so loosing and sacrificing time tested allies for a new and unrealistic bloc will be a diplomatic suicide for Pakistan, Lastly an advice to my fellow countrymen that please do not buy every rhetoric thrown at you, do some research and then make an opinion.