A New Muslim Bloc!

Turkiye is fighting Iran in Syria ..... Turkiye is not in any block with Iran





and in Islamic World only Turkiye support Pakistan against India





Turkiye clash with The US/Israel over muslim Palestine

Turkiye clash with China over muslim Uygurs

Turkiye clash with India over muslim Pakistan ( KASHMİR )

Turkiye clash with Russia over muslim Azerbaijan , Syria and Libya





therefore since 2013 Turkish Economy under attack .. and 1 USD has risen to 7,3 TL from 1,8 TL

Turkish Economy lost over $500 billion since 2013

still since 2012 Turkiye spent over $60 billion for humanitarian aid to muslim Countries



Turkiye would modernize whole Armed Forces for $60 billion

but Turkiye helps other muslim Countries

Click to expand...