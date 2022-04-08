A new era in Turkey-UK Defense collaborations

The UK has lifted the restrictions it has imposed on Turkey for the defense industry. The process will accelerate in MMU and Aircraft carrier.MMU and next-gen Engine️>MMU's primary engine will be produced in Turkey by TAEC (51% Kale-%49 RollsRoyce joint venture).>The serial production of the engine will be carried out at TEI (51% TAI)(The shares of TRMotor, the other participant of the project, were also transferred to TAI)>Alp Aviation and Kale, which are among the important suppliers of aviation giants on an international scale, will also be involved in the manufacturing process.>TAEC will undertake the design and certification works>The first 3 prototypes of the MMU will have 6 pre-supplied US F-110 engines>MMU will leave the hangar in 2023 with the running engines. The first flight will take place in 2025AIRCRAFT CARRIER>Turkey made a request to the UK to buy a new HMS Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier (which may mean HMS Prince of Wales).>Instead, the British offered to support the design and construction of an aircraft carrier to be built in Turkey.(Also, Turkey were made a request for HMS Ocean a few years ago for accelerating air-land-navy joint task force training on LHD ships, but this transfer was not realized due to the urgent need of Brazil.)***So, BAE systems and Roll Royce have become the main solution partners of the Turkish aviation industry for the upcoming period.In addition to this, BAE systems (as well as Navantia) will be the solution partner for large platform ships such as LHD and Aircraft carrier, with consultation and design support. We can say that German shipbuilding's industrial role in the Turkish navy ended, due to Germany's constant problem of export restrictions, delaying and political leverage efforts. Likewise, the period of dependency on the USA aviation giants is also coming to an end.The new era will proceed in the form of purely domestic system production, in cooperation with countries that have not hesitate to show solidarity, which is the requirement of alliance relationship.