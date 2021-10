Loved this ...........Thought i would share in indian defense section for all love and commentBoth the SU30MKI |& THE TEJAS look so dam goodSU30MKI are carrying Astra BVR in the filmI believe the MKI got the Astra BVR first and now is i=being added to LCA mark1LCA has 2 different missles most likely Derby or Python in the filmNot sure the standoff ground attack missle that Tejas was firing