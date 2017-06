Shining 3D's EMEA office in Stuttgart takes company step closer to 24/7 global sales support

Shining expect to follow up the opening of its Stuttgart office with a similar base in San Francisco.

Shining's 3D scanning technology has quickly forged a reputation for quality

“The geographic location is perfect for us to reach most of our resellers in Europe and of course it’s a prime location for companies in our industrial market and consumer end products as well,” Meza told TCT. “The idea is to be closer to our resellers and our common users so we can provide a more expedited response in terms of resell support and post-sales support to our existing and incoming customers.”​



The newly launched EinScanSE

“The amount of resources we put back into R&D is very important,” Meza assesses. “With previous experience, I’ve worked with two of our biggest competitors. I have never seen any other company in this area of business putting so much [of its] resources back into R&D. That’s something that makes a very clear and strong distinction between Shining 3D and the rest.”​



The EP-M100T is a metal SLM printer that TCT saw at TCT Asia

“We are confident that we are the best in China because we have achieved the top sales and revenue in the China market for four years, constantly,” Tao told TCT. “Last year, our financial record showed that the difference between our revenue and the second [best Chinese] company is bigger than ever before, and on the technology side we have many innovation centres which are built together with local governments to help the users use our technology. We are not just a machine manufacturer. We are also a company that applies this technology in the practical world.”​

Meza follows up: “And everything that distinct us from the rest of the pack in China in terms of our own domestic competitors is the fact that we cover the whole spectrum of 3D technology, from 3D scanning all the way to printing technology. That sets us apart. Our biggest challenge is improving our own work. We know that we’re leading the pack, we just have to get better.”​

“Absolutely,” Meza concludes convincingly. “The thing that I have learned in my years of experience is that people like to have the least possible number of suppliers for the products that they use.”​