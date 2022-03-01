A Muslim's View On Ukraine

I'm not telling you how to feel or think. But some of you have completely lost it, OK?
As of writing this on February 27th, 2022, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains ongoing. To say the real situation on the ground (Whether Russians are facing heavy resistance, their performance relative to other wars, etc.) is ‘unclear’ is a vast understatement. 90% of you talking about this don’t know nothing, including me. All that’s left for many who are not in the field and cities themselves is to wait until a major development occurs on the negotiations end, and even then it will be spun by Western media into the opposite of reality. Even so, whatever happens will be framed to make Putin look like the loser, which can only be counteracted if he does something as monumental as capture the entirety of Ukraine (which won’t happen fast, Ukraine is a big country, a little bigger than France).
But of course, my main concern and usefulness as a resource is the Muslim world/community’s response, which I use for events like these as a gauge for our perceptions as the world changes. Our main goal as a population that is disenfranchised and consistently screwd with by ZOG/Globohomo/NWO, whatever you want to call it, is after all much the same as the dissident American right-wing, and it’s what I’ve been trying to get so many of us to understand this past year. We want to see these institutions collapsed and done for, and therefore must take advantage of anything that exposes and humiliates them in the eyes of the public. Especially normies on the fringe of accepting the universal truths we are unapologetic about.
Some of you don’t seem to understand these very basic things about the world order you’re rallying behind as you criticize Russia. The people ruling you in the USA, Canada, and most of Western Europe are trying their hardest to caponize you into a state of nothingness, an empty vessel that’s primed to accept their poison for eternity. If you’re indigenous they want to replace you, and even if not they also want to wash you repeatedly until you’re a brainless automaton that does whatever they say (and some of you already do, just look at COVID). They want the unilateral ability to take your somewhat troubled child who gets diagnosed by an 85 IQ affirmative action school counselor with “gender dysphoria”, where they can then castrate them without your consent and abuse them every which way. Already, they’re saying that parents shouldn’t have any involvement in their children’s educations, and insisting on it even though it cost the Americans a gubernatorial election where the Democrat ran on depriving parents of that right:
Greg Price
Terry McAuliffe: "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."


None of what I just told you is “Russian Disinformation” by the way. These are all things the elites want in place, even some of the uglier ones are spoken by them in explicit terms at their Bugman conferences. Russia is a poor and cynical country, and they aren’t these magical Orthodox Christian saints, but they aren’t trying to export their bullshit to the rest of the world and hammer them with financial punishment if they don’t accept it. The mere existence of Dagestan and Chechnya makes that clear enough:
Yes, things aren’t so simple for us. Putin is not our friend. He’s pragmatic, he’s strategic, he has a set of goals that are aligned with his own interests and most of all that of Russia, trying to bring it back in his own image after the fatal wounds dealt by Soviet-era failures. I don’t believe these insane conspiracies or claims of Putin hating Islam and Muslims as a general rule. What is more accurate is that he’s indifferent to our suffering if it means advancing his geopolitical aims. It’s why he’ll let Ramzan Kadyrov rule Chechnya like an Islamic Republic in exchange for loyalty to the Russian Federation and at the same time bomb innocent Syrians at the behest of his ally Assad. This isn’t about “Islamaphobia”, like some lunatics who still enjoy that term, it’s about Putin’s struggle to advance Russia as a global force. That’s going to involve a lot of punching above his own weight, which he’s done successfully so far despite Russia having a GDP the size of Spain’s.
That then might lead you to ask: what gives Putin the right to use Muslims globally as pawns in his schemes? Good question. What right does that give to the West and US Oligarchs to do the same exact thing? If there’s one thing Russia and the United States share in totality, it’s their indifference to Muslim suffering, and a willingness to use us for their aims. So no, I will not take you seriously if you’re on constant tirades about the evil Vlad, as you side with the people who hoaxed you into it for fake reasons but ultimately see us the same way. My goal in this conflict, as should be yours if you’re young, is to observe and learn (from the right people) to further diminish the current global regime that has its neck on ordinary people. No more, no less. Taking a 100% pro/anti-Putin stance is the best way of telling everyone you don’t plan on engaging in that simple, yet fatal goal.
There’s also many of you making this insane claim that European countries are somehow “hypocrites” for refusing Muslim migrants from third world nations yet readily accepting refugees from…other European nations. Who are very European, very Christian, and border them. I’ve said a few words about this in an earlier post here, and I have nothing to add to it other than you guys need to stop it. It doesn’t make you look wittier or more virtuous, it makes you look stupid and weak because the first thing non-Muslims ask when they see it is why exactly other Muslim countries never accepted those poor brown refugees in the first place. Who bears the greater responsibility to accept Sunni Muslim Arabs into their borders? The Christian Polish hundreds of kilometers away, or the Jordanians at their border?
I’ve been saying this before, and it bears repeating: the only way the Muslim political situation improves worldwide is by having fanatical loyalty to one another, because loyalty is the only political virtue that truly matters in the end. EVEN if it incurs large costs to our nations. Differences in ideology, economic policy, and so on should all be secondary to making the world familiar with the fact we’re all willing to step in for one another. However, that’s a goal far off in the making. Right now though, that prospect isn’t looking so good
Translation: for 8 years human beings, trees, even rocks have been killed in Yemen, dying of starvation and homelessness yet you see Ukraine today which is 4 days into its war and you come barking for it like dogs because your masters want it so. There is no one more degenerate than you, the leaders of the Arabs
Who knows if Putin will succeed in bringing Russia to greater heights and diminishing NATO’s influence, but all I’m here to say is if you’re rooting totally against this and for the victory of the people who want to diddle your children, you’ve lost the damn plot.
I also hope the Chechens who were deployed on either end don’t get annihilated. They have a history of avoiding each other when they’re forced to fight in these circumstances, so I don’t doubt it will be different this time. Best of luck to our Muslim brothers, may they make it home in peace InshAllah once the weasels in suits come to their inevitable “agreements”.
