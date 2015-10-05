What's new

A muslim man denied German citizenship for refusing to shake woman's hand

W.11

W.11

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
14,762
-31
11,625
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The man aced the German naturalization test, but refused to shake hands with the female official handing over his citizenship. Despite claims he will not shake hands with men either, his citizenship has been rejected.

German court ruled on Friday that a Muslim man who refused to shake the hand of a woman should not receive German citizenship.

The 40-year-old Lebanese doctor, who came to Germany in 2002, said he refuses to shake women's hands for religious reasons.

The Administrative Court of Baden-Württemberg (VGH) ruled that someone who rejects a handshake due to a "fundamentalist conception of culture and values" because they see women as "a danger of sexual temptation" was thereby rejecting "integration into German living conditions."

Promise to his wife
The doctor studied medicine in Germany and now works as a senior physician in a clinic. He applied for citizenship through naturalization in 2012, for which he signed a declaration of loyalty to the German constitution and against extremism. He passed the naturalization test with the best possible score.

Nevertheless, he was not granted citizenship because he refused to shake hands with the responsible official when the naturalization certificate was handed over in 2015. The woman therefore withheld the certificate and rejected the application.

He argued that he had promised his wife not to shake hands with another woman.


His petition against the ruling was unsuccessful before the Stuttgart Administrative Court and he appealed to the VGH. Following its decision Saturday, the court said that the man can appeal to the Federal Administrative Court due to the fundamental significance of the case.


The VGH described a handshake as a common nonverbal greeting and farewell ritual, which are independent of the sex of the involved parties, adding that the practice goes back centuries.

The judge found that the handshake also has a legal meaning, in that it symbolizes the conclusion of a contract.

The handshake is therefore "deeply rooted in social, cultural and legal life, which shapes the way we live together," the judge said.

The court found that anyone who refuses to shake hands on gender-specific grounds is in breach of the equality enshrined in the German constitution.

Read more: Religion no justification for not shaking teacher's hand, Swiss authorities rule In addition, the man's refusal in this case had the effect of lending validity to a "Salafist perspective" on the social ramifications of relations between men and women. The court said that it made no difference that the man has now declared he will not shake hands with men either.

The man claimed he wanted to affirm the equality of men and women, but the court found that this was merely a tactical move.

The handshake ruling was also handed down despite health officials cautioning against handshaking right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. The judge said he was convinced that the practice would survive the pandemic.

aw/rs (dpa, AFP, epd)
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,265
7
9,265
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Why do these people go to Europe in first place? I mean if you are so much of an extremist in your religious beliefs that you cant even shake hands of a woman then you deserve this treatment. Why these Salafists travel to the land of infidels to get their citizenship? It is such an insult to other person that they extend a hand and you dont respond in kind.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
15,147
-19
19,950
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pandora said:
Why do these people go to Europe in first place? I mean if you are so much of an extremist in your religious beliefs that you cant even shake hands of a woman then you deserve this treatment. Why these Salafists travel to the land of infidels to get their citizenship? It is such an insult to other person that they extend a hand and you dont respond in kind.
Click to expand...
Economy

They don't give a fcuk about the west or the values,, is purely a monetary issue

Did the west ever care when they went to the east????
Did the westerners embrace local values?

Of course not


Live within the law but fcuk their values and culture
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
2,127
0
4,137
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
not so long ago another loony doc lost his job in the NHS for washing his feet in a handwash basin (in preparation for salaat) in his examination room while a patient was present in the room. she objected and he told her to shut-up.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,896
3
7,594
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
One word "Sad".

Western values heading south rapidly. What happened to personal choices!!
The presenter of the talent show in America doesn't shake hands with any one. He is mad on personal protection.
Why it is ok not to shake hand for personal protection and not protection of your "beliefs" !!

@Pandora grow up dude.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

nangyale
Was Gandhi Averse to Climax? A Psycho-Sexual Assessment of the Mahatma
Replies
0
Views
576
nangyale
nangyale

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top