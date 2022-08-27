What's new

A mouse that roars: Chinese scientists create the first mammal with fully reprogrammed genes

  • Chinese Academy of Sciences team says it has fully recombined the chromosomes of a mouse named Xiao Zhu, or ‘Little Bamboo’
  • A report on the experiment, which produced a mouse with 19 pairs of chromosomes – one fewer than natural – has been published in Science magazine
  • 1661619244425.png
  • Xiao Zhu, or “Little Bamboo”, the world’s first mammal with fully reprogrammed genes. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
    A team of scientists in Beijing has announced they have achieved a complete recombination of the chromosomes of a mouse, a genetic engineering breakthrough that could pave the way for the design and creation of mammal species that do not exist in nature.
    The mouse – called Xiao Zhu, or “Little Bamboo” – was the world’s first mammal with fully reprogrammed genes, the scientists said, referring to a process where researchers break chromosomes into various segments and put them back together in different combinations to create a new package of genes.
    .https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3190399/mouse-roars-chinese-scientists-create-first-mammal-fully
 

