A mouse that roars: Chinese scientists create the first mammal with fully reprogrammed genes

- Chinese Academy of Sciences team says it has fully recombined the chromosomes of a mouse named Xiao Zhu, or ‘Little Bamboo’
- A report on the experiment, which produced a mouse with 19 pairs of chromosomes – one fewer than natural – has been published in Science magazine
- Xiao Zhu, or “Little Bamboo”, the world’s first mammal with fully reprogrammed genes. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
A team of scientists in Beijing has announced they have achieved a complete recombination of the chromosomes of a mouse, a genetic engineering breakthrough that could pave the way for the design and creation of mammal species that do not exist in nature.
The mouse – called Xiao Zhu, or “Little Bamboo” – was the world’s first mammal with fully reprogrammed genes, the scientists said, referring to a process where researchers break chromosomes into various segments and put them back together in different combinations to create a new package of genes.
