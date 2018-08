A modern warfare tool - The lies & deceptive tactics of Media/Journalists ​



I was going through news streams by different media houses and journalists on social media and reading directly from sources. Spent almost 1 hour to read real issue, development or information related to Pakistan's progress in different matters especially Economy or Infrastructure Development, new or reformed strategies, internal & external security threats and an effective strategy of Pakistan's foreign diplomacy. Indeed, newly elected government has just formed a team and needs its due time to understand issues related to national interests from Government point of view as compare to being opposition. This period of understanding matters & forming an effective team is locally called "Honeymoon" time frame. So, keeping in view all the possibilities, I wanted to see if I can read about policy announcements & portfolio of team members that are going to lead this country along newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan.



After a lot of browsing & reading into headlines or even tweets I didn't find much about matters of national interest except for mudslinging, tantrums & provocations by media over non-issues or one can say petty issues/less valued in these times to discuss. We all are aware as what are the hot topics for media houses nowadays so I started to note the pattern of news, interests of certain media persons & language being used to discuss even it was not a worth debating matter.



Finally, I observed that matters which needs proper projection or coverage are being ignored which appeared to be a deliberate attempt in presence of these so-called media houses. Beside journalists, noticed young guns/youth full of passion, wants to serve nation in their respective domain or authority but unfortunately; most of patriots were down the level of ethics or to say, a proper way to counter lies, propaganda & disinformation.



Digging it for the root cause, I observed that most of Pakistanis were falling for the media trap being provoked and were responding in kind/inappropriately and totally being out of track to highlight any achievements/progress to silence ill wishers. Gone through many accounts and posts of several social media mediums, observed that mostly are discussing media/journalists interests either in favour or opposing but, couldn't understand the real agenda behind all that media/journalists frenzy, therefore, to play at-least my part, a thought came to my mind that,



Are you interested to understand that how Media Mafia works, influence or sabotage any society? Be free from any thoughts in mind, take a deep breath and be sure you want to learn, erase existing information then calmly observe/analyze every single Pakistan journalist & their interests.



Media is one of the best tools in modern warfare to manipulate & adopts deceptive strategy in a sense which appears to be nation friendly. Media Tycoons are hired guns, works for sponsor/employer & have no interest for Motherland at all. Current media aim is not about truth.



Media is a legalized medium to interfere into state matters & influences for a hostile agenda. The strategy is designed in a way which will be based upon an opinion, contrary to the ground reality/facts but still, will be propagated as a news under freedom of expression. Media/Journalists firstly dig into wrong doings of corrupt people/politicos/ officials, obtain details, blackmails & in return get paid heavily and then promotes the same corrupt lot. Misuses the power of freedom of expression & defame people/ institutes fighting against corruption. The corrupt Journalists are no less than terrorists with guns. It wouldn't be wrong to call such lot "Media Terrorists" that works for hostile/ enemies in lieu of personal gains/money against the interests of State while sabotaging society & creating chaos/rift among people.



In our case, journalism is mostly about to hire a loud speaker to keep repeating the same guided agenda, regardless of reality, by twisting facts merely to create a confusion so that masses couldn't differentiate between truth or lies. Read Mir Shakeel (Geo) about Media Command.



In view of last few years, where Pakistan had 2 democratic governments back to back; Media has been playing its role to project Democracy only while on other hand democratically elected leaders did what they were supposed to and given power for. Media/journalists ran campaigns for respective masters/employers and secured a victory based upon stolen mandate. Masses been celebrating Democracy while looters kept plundering treasury/country which finally ended into current state of sky high debits, massive unemployment, lack of infrastructures & a chaos of mismanagement. This Media, did not investigate or fulfill its responsibility at all to bring truth forthwith because, journalists were working for salary/money/employer.



After lot of struggle & hard work, nation having hope that not just we will get rid of corruption but also economy will be strengthen & Pakistan will rise again by zeroing debit. Approach of independent policy, sovereignty, strong economy & progress is not what our enemies want. Not the first time that hostile forces are utilizing Media against Pakistan however, previously had incompetent/puppet/hired politico, therefore, been targeting institutes only. As for the 1st time, Civilian Government & Institutes seems to be well aligned and committed to deal with available challenges, therefore, lies based mass propaganda is being initiated through wide coverage.



Newly elected Government sworn in & was busy selecting team to work for Pakistan only but then almost 90% media, loyal to foreign masters & two ex-ruling parties, went into frenzy mod; started manipulation/ projecting petty/non-issues to malign & to prove as Pakistan cannot progress as such. Hostile forces/foreign employers of people like Zardari/Nawaz/corrupt politicos; seen development & failing of anti-Pakistan schemes contrary to expected results; now paid/directed Media agents to sabotage further progress & create an atmosphere of uncertainty by disinformation.



Notably, since few days petty issue such as Heli use for PM or couple of mismanagement matters (though none proved true) are intentionally being projected 24/7 by 90% of corrupt media/journalists instead of reporting State's foreign policy development & anti-corruption progress. Austerity announced by newly elected Government, seems to be one of strategies to support worsened economy & reject status quo/VIP culture especially but feudal plagued Media launches campaign to taunt only Austerity while censoring broader picture intentionally to derail success progress. We must understand the difference between Security escort & VIP Protocol. Austerity is done by cutting unnecessary expenses however, State Officials can't be compromised in security. Corrupt Media tantrum drive in this regard, is a provoking attempt to compromise/risk security.





In view of reformed/new strategy, Pakistan is emerging as a strong state, hence, developments in respect of matters of national interests & positive image; are deliberately concealed/ignored under specific warfare agenda by these media houses through misleading & disinformation coverage. The continuous media coverage of non-issues by way of fabricating the facts & creating baseless stories; is all about infecting/ corrupt the naive/unaware minds or to target people with less means of information. It is also about baiting youth, provoke & divert their focus. In this day & age, Social Media is one of the mediums that people can use to fight against disinformation, tell the truth & expose misleading propaganda of corrupt media houses. However, it is necessary to not to get diverted by provocative attempts of media trolls over petty issues. You lose your worth when one reacts to an abuse in kind or by an approach of unethical & in-appropriate way of arguments/discussion. You must adopt the strategy of proper discussion by countering the lies with fact & present your opinion with manners & respect. Don't be carried away as Hostiles wants you to waste energy in less valued issues.

Pakistan achieving as desired & rising after a lot of sacrifices, dedication & hard work of people so don't miss the opportunity to further your progress, affirm your resolve towards betterment & rise as a strong nation. Remember, our enemies are not happy at the moment, hence, stand united. We have many sources to the truth & ground reality, therefore, let's not fully depend upon Media Houses/Journalists and reveal the facts to the world in appropriate manners. Share every development and support every progress. Add or share your valuable opinions, observations and findings that we all have a responsibility & duty to serve our Motherland.