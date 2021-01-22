A modern Russian intelligence system to the Middle East

The Russian news agency "TASS" announced the readiness of the Russian company "Kronstadt" to supply an unprecedented Russian intelligence system to the Middle East for the first time.
The Russian agency, quoting Defense News, stated that the weapon is the “Orion-E” intelligence unmanned aircraft, and it is likely to be purchased by Syria and Egypt, in addition to the United Arab Emirates.
The "Orion" drone belongs to the class of medium-altitude aircraft (about 8000 meters), which can stay for a long time in the air, not less than 24 hours.
The head of the company "Kronstadt", Nikolai Lebedev, said that the real weight of the plane at take-off is 1,200 kilograms. With a useful payload weight of 300 kilograms.
The aircraft was designed and manufactured by the Kronstadt group of companies in Petersburg in 2015, when it signed an agreement on the sidelines of the “Max-2015” aviation exhibition to design an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft, with a weight of at least one ton.
Source: TASS
https://arabic.rt.com/photolines/965972-نظام-استخباراتي-روسي-خطير-إلى-الشرق-الأوسط/
Last edited: