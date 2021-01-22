A modern Russian intelligence system to the Middle East

Orion-E

Construction is said to incorporate composites for robustness and as a weight-savings measure and specifications of the system include an overall length of 26.25 feet with a wingspan measuring over 50 feet. Its maximum payload capability is up to 440 pounds.Outwardly the Orion-E utilizes a long, slender fuselage containing the mission equipment, avionics suite, fuel stores and engine installation. An optics system is mounted in blister form under the aircraft's "chin". The engine appears to drive a multi-bladed propeller at the rear of the fuselage in a "pusher" arrangement (as in the Predator series). The wing main planes, set amidships, are straight in their design and feature clipped tips. Instead of a traditional tail unit, a V-style arrangement is used (as in the Reaper UAV) to dually serve as vertical and horizontal stabilizers."Orion" provides information to determine the coordinates of objects on a time scale close to real and is designed for air patrols, additional exploration of ground objects in order to ensure target designation and adjustment of fire, assessment of the results of strikes and topographic reconnaissance.Armament was tested in 2018. "With the UAV, the Orion was tested on aerial bombs. It happened last year," a TASS source in the military-industrial complex said. He did not specify what brand of ammunition in question. The interlocutor added that Orion was also tested in Syria, but without armament, but as an intelligence apparatus.