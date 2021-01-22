What's new

A modern Russian intelligence system to the Middle East

The Russian news agency "TASS" announced the readiness of the Russian company "Kronstadt" to supply an unprecedented Russian intelligence system to the Middle East for the first time.

The Russian agency, quoting Defense News, stated that the weapon is the “Orion-E” intelligence unmanned aircraft, and it is likely to be purchased by Syria and Egypt, in addition to the United Arab Emirates.

The "Orion" drone belongs to the class of medium-altitude aircraft (about 8000 meters), which can stay for a long time in the air, not less than 24 hours.

The head of the company "Kronstadt", Nikolai Lebedev, said that the real weight of the plane at take-off is 1,200 kilograms. With a useful payload weight of 300 kilograms.

The aircraft was designed and manufactured by the Kronstadt group of companies in Petersburg in 2015, when it signed an agreement on the sidelines of the “Max-2015” aviation exhibition to design an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft, with a weight of at least one ton.

Source: TASS

https://arabic.rt.com/photolines/965972-نظام-استخباراتي-روسي-خطير-إلى-الشرق-الأوسط/
 
Orion-E

Construction is said to incorporate composites for robustness and as a weight-savings measure and specifications of the system include an overall length of 26.25 feet with a wingspan measuring over 50 feet. Its maximum payload capability is up to 440 pounds.

Outwardly the Orion-E utilizes a long, slender fuselage containing the mission equipment, avionics suite, fuel stores and engine installation. An optics system is mounted in blister form under the aircraft's "chin". The engine appears to drive a multi-bladed propeller at the rear of the fuselage in a "pusher" arrangement (as in the Predator series). The wing main planes, set amidships, are straight in their design and feature clipped tips. Instead of a traditional tail unit, a V-style arrangement is used (as in the Reaper UAV) to dually serve as vertical and horizontal stabilizers.

"Orion" provides information to determine the coordinates of objects on a time scale close to real and is designed for air patrols, additional exploration of ground objects in order to ensure target designation and adjustment of fire, assessment of the results of strikes and topographic reconnaissance.

Armament was tested in 2018. "With the UAV, the Orion was tested on aerial bombs. It happened last year," a TASS source in the military-industrial complex said. He did not specify what brand of ammunition in question. The interlocutor added that Orion was also tested in Syria, but without armament, but as an intelligence apparatus.
 
