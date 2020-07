I may be wrong but I don’t think it would be that easy. It would be great for IK, but only in the short term. Just look at his current allies, they are not happy with him, some have jumped ship, others are waiting for permission to jump ship at the first signal from the establishment.



What I’m saying is that the federal government doesn’t have much in the way of carrot or stick to offer and induce opposition MPs to risk walking from their parties. They’d also be mad to join a government that is currently (imo unfairly) receiving criticism for the state of the economy. They’d be seriously jeopardising their re-election prospects. And besides, a lot promises were made to Q league, MQM and other allies regarding funds, placements and other favours, but the government is in a tight spot and simply can’t deliver what it promised them. How would they even make let alone keep any such promises/favours made to induce opposition MPs to become turncoats.



I don’t think it will happen, and if it does, it won’t last. At best I think you might see some turncoat MPs support the government on some key votes or by abstention, even that is a bit iffy.

