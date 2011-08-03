A military is only for war-Pervez Hoodboy

Pakistan Space Agency said: General Ayub Khan swapped Shaksgam Valley. General Yahya Khan lost a half of the country in just 17-days. General Zia-ul-Haq lost Siachin Glacier. General (convicted traitor) Pervez Musharraf lost Kargil / Waziristan. General Pervez Ashfaq Kiyani allowed OBL raid. General Qamar Javed Bajwa allowed annexation of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Considering the above events in the last 73-years, I am wondering whether Pakistani Army is even capable of fighting a war? Considering the above events in the last 73-years, I am wondering whether Pakistani Army is even capable of fighting a war? Click to expand...

Mrc said: Author is a atheist Liberal fascist with gross anti Islam and anti pakistan agenda





Why don't you make up loss of North America and kalimanjaro mountains while you are at it Click to expand...

Agree with the OP, the criticism is quite tame and specific.Agree on the dictators, but the army as a whole and the men in it are our pride. The latest political movements are not against the army, only against the leadership’s intervention in politics, which is both unwelcome and unconstitutional. As for the OP, it mostly talks about industry and state owned enterprises being run most efficiently by people specialised for that role rather than generic retired officers.What did he say in the article that is anti-Islam or anti Pakistan? Please point it out, thanks.