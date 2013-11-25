What's new

A message to Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Executive (Prime Minister of Pakistan) by a citizen of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Judiciary is the most important pillar of a country. A country without speedy, transparent and fair justice is in state of chaos. If there is no rule of law, anarchy will engulf that country and subsequent events may result in complete destruction of that country.

In order to avoid such disaster, judiciary must be made the most powerful and independent institution in the country.

Other institutions such as law enforcing agencies, armed forces, legislation assemblies and the government must provide complete and unconditional assistance to the Judicial institution.

Pakistan must take effective actions if we really wish to see our country as "Riaset e Medina Sani".

Following are my humble suggestions: (My wish list)

The first and foremost step is to carry out a very stern accountability and evaluation process to purge out the black sheeps from top to the grass root levels of the Judiciary system. Even those who have weakness in the past should not be spared.

Strict rules and regulations for engagement in court of law should be implemented for judges, defending, prosecuting lawyers and witnesses so that speedy, transparent and fair justice could be made available to everyone irrespective of cast, creed, wealth and power.

Justice must be provided to the victims within a week after the case is filed for hearing. Depending on the complexity a maximum grace period of three more weeks may be provided.(ie a month after filing the case for hearing).

If the case exceeds the maximum period of one month, higher court must take suo motu notice and enquire about the case details and the progress from the respective judge(s), defending and prosecuting lawyers. Upon hearing the details, judgement must be passed to provide possible suggestions and guidance to the members of the junior court for expeditious delivery of justice which should not exceed two weeks. This process must continue until the passing of final judgement by the concern court.

Prosecuting lawyers or prosecutors should have dedicated investigation unit. Investigation unit must comprise forensic team armed with latest technologies and well trained, highly skilled, dedicated and honest investigators. Investigators should have full access and control to mobilize police force, intelligence agencies and other relevant institutes, so that a thorough, fair and transparent investigation of the crime be conducted.

Access to investigation details should be made available to defending lawyers well before the commencement of court trial. Enough (reasonable) time must be given to the defending lawyer.
 
Great ideas.

I believe the whole corrupt and dysfunctional system needs to torn down and built from scratch.

Besides the army, every other institution has failed.
 
