A message from Yemen

Pakistan has 200,000 soldiers under UN flag, they can easily secured the ports.Pakistan should secure the port of Aden. Build an trading post and an enclave.
It's imperative for economic security of Pakistan.
What if Saudi doesn't want thatPakistan should secure the port of Aden. Build an trading post and an enclave.
It's imperative for economic security of Pakistan.
UN should start with Kashmir.Pakistan has 200,000 soldiers under UN flag, they can easily secured the ports.
That would clear things for good thenWhat if Saudi doesn't want that