What's new

A message from Yemen

El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,333
9
47,657
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Pakistan should secure the port of Aden. Build an trading post and an enclave.

It's imperative for economic security of Pakistan.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,333
9
47,657
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
HAIDER said:
Pakistan has 200,000 soldiers under UN flag, they can easily secured the ports.
Click to expand...
UN should start with Kashmir.

We can spend a few thousand under IMAFT and secure that trading port. Link it to Djibouti onwards through Suez into Turkey.

Would compliment the freight service Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul.
camelguy said:
What if Saudi doesn't want that
Click to expand...
That would clear things for good then
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Titanium100
Israel to urge Biden administration to look the otherside on Gulf countries and Egypt in Yemen: Report
Replies
13
Views
524
The SC
The SC
mohsen
Iranian missile humiliated US air defenses around ARAMCO once again
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
Shawnee
S
Faheka.afk
How the UAE is using fake news to manufacture a Turkish role in Yemen
Replies
7
Views
702
BATMAN
BATMAN
F-22Raptor
US kills top Al Qaeda leader in Yemen
Replies
5
Views
504
gangsta_rap
gangsta_rap
fitpOsitive
A note for West's attention
Replies
0
Views
140
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom