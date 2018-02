Sir I could comment on you point but i can say that about mine. I am struggling to get a good life, I am working from past 10 years but still not able to buy home and a car... But still I m happy because I know that I can provide such things to my kid. My parents live in other place and have home and car.



But whatever the things I got, i am happy but not satisfied. I can look around the world and sometimes I feel like you but second time if I see around me then feel proud to be a Indian. I have Muslims friends and I always there home during Eid. Also I have one sardar friend and always like to be him because he is really a good guy.



Overall when I find myself in india then feel proud. Challenges will come but if you have such people around you then you can face it.



At last, few small Incidents can't break our relationship. Thanks







Sir I could comment on you point but i can say that about mine. I am struggling to get a good life, I am working from past 10 years but still not able to buy home and a car... But still I m happy because I know that I can provide such things to my kid. My parents live in other place and have home and car.



But whatever the things I got, i am happy but not satisfied. I can look around the world and sometimes I feel like you but second time if I see around me then feel proud to be a Indian. I have Muslims friends and I always there home during Eid. Also I have one sardar friend and always like to be him because he is really a good guy.



Overall when I find myself in india then feel proud. Challenges will come but if you have such people around you then you can face it.



At last, few small Incidents can't break our relationship. Thanks

Click to expand...