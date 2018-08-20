/ Register

A message for Pakistan PM Imran Khan from Sheikh Imram Hosein

Discussion in 'Seniors Cafe' started by Azadkashmir, Aug 20, 2018 at 9:39 PM.

  1. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:39 PM #1
    Azadkashmir

    Azadkashmir SENIOR MEMBER

  2. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:40 PM #2
    Menace2Society

    Menace2Society SENIOR MEMBER

    Don't need advice from this khwariji
     
  3. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:42 PM #3
    Azadkashmir

    Azadkashmir SENIOR MEMBER

    well just ignore it.
     
  4. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:51 PM #4
    SecularNationalist

    SecularNationalist SENIOR MEMBER

    Never listened about him before.Who is he?
     
  5. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:51 PM #5
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    what the...1Rs = 1$ once upon a time!!
     
  6. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:55 PM #6
    Menace2Society

    Menace2Society SENIOR MEMBER

    This piece of shit back in 2006 was backing TTP and was calling Pakistan army kaffir.

    Do not trust this fool and mods can you ban all content from this snake.
     
  7. Aug 20, 2018 at 10:07 PM #7
    Azadkashmir

    Azadkashmir SENIOR MEMBER

    you ignore it then but i differ with you.
     
  8. Aug 20, 2018 at 10:08 PM #8
    Menace2Society

    Menace2Society SENIOR MEMBER

    Ignore what? Someone calling Pakistan army kaffir and advocating for TTP? He is anti state and so are you. Change your position on this.
     
  9. Aug 20, 2018 at 10:10 PM #9
    Ghareeb_Da_Baal

    Ghareeb_Da_Baal SENIOR MEMBER

    this guy ran out of knowledge a while back.
     
  10. Aug 20, 2018 at 10:11 PM #10
    313ghazi

    313ghazi SENIOR MEMBER

    Can you provide a link to him saying that please? i would be very interested in seeing it. it comes as a surprise to me. He is a bit nuts, but i'd never imagined he's say that!
     
  11. Aug 20, 2018 at 10:13 PM #11
    Azadkashmir

    Azadkashmir SENIOR MEMBER

    wheres your proof that i am anti state you just made that up on the spot.
    i want proof that i am antistate.
     
