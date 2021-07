A memorandum of understanding was signed to establish the Saudi-Korean village in Yanbu to build an industrial complex for 22 factories

It will provide job opportunities up to 4000 jobs.The Korean Industrial Complex aims to transfer and localize the Korean industry in Saudi Arabia from various industries for military, commercial and technical use.The industries are strategically diverse and consist of 22 factories in four sectors:1. Heavy industries such as the manufacture of electric trains and buses.2. Medical industries such as digital x-ray and PCR equipment.3. Renewable energy industries.4. Digital industries such as Robot.