'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village

Pakistan isn't exactly Islamist in nature or practice, the founding fathers were not theologists- but it was based on Muslim nationalism as an identity

, PTI is the same, there's little Islamic in em certainly JI,TLP, JUI-F etc are more Islamist than them but they do talk about Muslim nationalism, not exactly Islamic/theology nationalism, as in we are Muslim, we are an important country in the Islamic world, we need to improve the status of the Muslims by improving our country - stuff like that



I have a theory for this , don't know how accurate it is



So Baloch society at large is still traditionally conservative at par with FATA probably but unlike FATA their society is not exactly democratic with jirgas but based on sardars (issues of all of southern Pakistan, place currently not suffering from it in the country is Karachi, KPK, North and central Punjab, AJK, Gilgit, so basically another north, south divide the country is going through)



Now the south isn't exactly more liberal than the north but feudal/sardars play an oversized role in the south, this class of people never believed in Islamist ideology (feudal in our areas didn't support Pakistan till Indians openly started talking about socialism unlike in more democratic/ feudal free regions of UP, Bengal where Pakistan was popular from the get-go), when Islamism was gaining ground in the north, feudal (as these areas were more tightly controlled) made sure to not let it affect their land



They didn't go through our experiences, that's why their politics is different - A Baloch or Sindhi youth can't vibe with the Muslim nationalism of PTI as they don't have the background/experience that the rest of the country had but they can vibe with ethnic nationalism as when we were fed Muslim/Islamic nationalism, the sardar politicians (who controlled their regions more firmly than GOP) fed them a separate Baloch, Sindhi identity If Saraiki areas were not under Punjab politicians than the same thing would have happened there too as they also face issues with feudalism



SO I think its incorrect to call them secular or liberal- but just that due to different backgrounds, we identify with different priorities - for north Pakistan represents a Muslim identity not necessarily an Islamic one but south vibes with ethnic identity more