In the mid 2000s, Pakistan saw the rise of gaming cafes. At this time, Pakistan did not have fast and stable internet connectivity, hence gamers were bound to find multiplayer action in only gaming cafes.With only a few left in the country, gaming cafes are now on a brink of being extinct. But there are still dedicated gamers who are trying their best to bring gaming cafe culture back.Portal, a premium gaming lounge has just opened its doors in Lahore and it is the most luxurious lounge Pakistan has ever seen. The Portal gaming lounge has over 4 floors dedicated to video games.Plus it is the only gaming cafe in Pakistan currently offering Virtual Reality experience through Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. If you love video games and do not have the necessary setup at home to enjoy maximum performance and visuals, this is the place you should be.Portal is also aiming to provide people with a platform where e-sports events can take place within the country.Portal Gaming Lounge is located at 74 CCA, Phase 5, DHA Lahore. For more updates, check out their official Facebook page GREAT NEWS!!! @Hell hound