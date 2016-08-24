What's new

A Marvelous Tibet Women’s and Children’s Hospital

A Marvelous Tibet Women's and Children's Hospital

This large women’s and children’s hospital in Tibet autonomous region was put into operation in 2019.

The new hospital was built at a cost of 599 million yuan ($92 million), the hospital complex covers an area of 89,000 square meters.

This TIbetan women's and children's hospital has 650 beds for inpatient use and expects to serve 2,000 outpatients every day.

 
Tibet Women’s and Children’s Hospital, shape of a fyling Khata

