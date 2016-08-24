A Marvelous Tibet Women’s and Children’s Hospital

This large women’s and children’s hospital in Tibet autonomous region was put into operation in 2019.The new hospital was built at a cost of 599 million yuan ($92 million), the hospital complex covers an area of 89,000 square meters.This TIbetan women's and children's hospital has 650 beds for inpatient use and expects to serve 2,000 outpatients every day.