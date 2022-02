Russian state television displayed a map showing that Ukraine was left to Russia in the east and Poland in the west. It is an excerpt from a program in 2018. At that time, Russia's troops on the border were around 40,000, now it is said to be over 100,000. The tansion was not that high as today and the OSCE observation mission mechanism was at least functional.Sometimes we need to take a few steps back and take a broader perspective to get a better view.