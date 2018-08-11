What's new

A man married his bride's sister after she died during their wedding

A bride collapsed and died at the beginning of her wedding in India — so the groom married her younger sister instead after the body was moved to another room, according to reports.

The bride — only identified as Surbhi — collapsed of a heart attack while exchanging traditional garlands with husband-to-be Mangesh Kumar at the start of their ceremony Thursday, according to News18, citing the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS).

She was pronounced dead by a doctor who raced to the festivities in Samspura village in Uttar Pradesh, the report said.

“We did not know what to do in the situation. Both the families sat together and someone suggested that my younger sister Nisha should be married to the groom,” the women’s brother, Saurabh, told IANS. “The families discussed the matter and both agreed,” he said.



“It was a bizarre situation as the wedding of my younger sister took place while the dead body of my other sister was lying in another room,” he said, according to the Times of India.

After the joy of the wedding, the family immediately held last rites for the dead bride-to-be, the report said.

“It was a tough decision for our family,” one of the women’s uncles, Ajab Singh, told IANS.



One daughter was lying dead in one room and the wedding of another was going on in another room. We have never experienced such mixed emotions,” he said.

“The grief over her death and the happiness of the wedding has yet to sink in.”

Bride dies of heart attack at her wedding in India, so groom reportedly marries sister

On the day of her wedding, the bride — who was identified as Surbhi — passed away from a heart attack. Her younger sister then married the groom instead.
Something is wrong.

1. Bride dies
2. Dead bride is lying in the other room
3. Families organise the spare sister
4. They marry the spare sister to the groom
5. They go off and boom boom
6. The funeral???

Of man is it just me or is that sick
 
Don't blame either bride or groom.. both are young... elders are actually culprit... Plus I think the deceased under stress or dehydration etc died...
 
In the Hindu belief system, marriage isn't like a social contract!! It's like an elaborate and strict religious procedure with very hard and fast rules where the priests look at the astrological map, built thousands of years ago, to find out the perfect time of the marriage ceremony to be officiated. Once that time passes you're done. Here, for some reason if the bride or the groom gets missing they need to find out the replacement ASAP, or they're like going to Hell....

*And, BD has volunteered to be a "wife" of India as stated by their Foreign Minister. If the real bride of India dies during the marriage ceremony then BD can be a suitable replacement
 
Trango Towers said:
Something is wrong.

1. Bride dies
2. Dead bride is lying in the other room
3. Families organise the spare sister
4. They marry the spare sister to the groom
5. They go off and boom boom
6. The funeral???

Of man is it just me or is that sick
They had Stapanie available for emergency use.
 
