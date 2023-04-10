A Major stoke of genius of imran Khan

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister, is a remarkable individual who possesses a stroke of genius in his political strategy. He has successfully united people from all walks of life, despite their differences in factionalism and political ideologies. His standards of right and wrong transcend beyond traditional divisions, and he has brought together all kinds of people - Barelvis, Wahhabis, Deobandi, Shias, and more.



You will find Barelvis, you will find Wahhabis, you will find Deobandi and Shias. You will meet honest preachers, you will meet coin-tossed mullahs, you will meet sufis chanting the tasbih, you will meet mast mullings with dhamalas and you will meet five-time prayer mullahs. Modernists will meet, traditionalists will meet. Ex-combatants will meet sectarianism and group jihad. Philosophers will meet, poets will meet. Engineers will meet doctors, journalists will meet lawyers, businessmen will meet. You will find burgers dressed in jeans and T-shirts. Road raiders will meet. Housewives will be found, modern women inclined towards feminism will also be seen. Burqa wearers will also wear scarves and open hair. Students of Jamia Ashrafia will also meet and students of NCA will also meet.

You will find such warm-blooded Pashtuns, you will find politically bright-minded Balochs. Sweet Sindhis will meet Cheyenne Punjabis. Ghamdi will meet, Jamaat-e-Islami will meet Organization-e-Islami and Mirza Jhalmi will also meet. Children will be found, old people will be found, disabled people will be found, athletes will be found. Hindus, Sikhs will meet, Christians will meet.

Leftists will meet, rightists will meet.

This is all Pakistan. Some are less and some are more, it is all Islam. Imran Khan is a genius who brings all these parties and groups together on one goal. The leaders of these groups are left with only their own flag, the people have gathered under Khan's movement. It would be wrong to compare this man with any other politician.

