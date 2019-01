A major earthquake totally destroyed a small isolated village in the Chinese Pamir mountains, in May, 3 months later, in August, the village was completely rebulit with brand new earthquake resistant government houses hooked up with the facilities of running water, electricity, central heating and up to date telecommunication facilities, the funds were covered by both the Chinese central government and Xinjiang local government.Within 3 month, 4753 earthquake proof government houses had been built with standard floor space 83 square meters each house in this earthquake hit region and all the people in this region moved into the new strong modern government houses.In December, reporters visted a earthquake hit small village again and see the locals lived comfortably in those centrally heated government houses, so warm as spring time while outside the temperature dropped to below -20 degrees celsius.Ruins of the old houses collapsed in the earthquake and new government earthquake proof houses.Kids having fun in the village KingdergartenLiving in the comfort of well heated house while it's freezing cold outsideThe original Chinese article