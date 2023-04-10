A major breakthrough! China Coast Guard exercised administrative jurisdiction over the central and northern parts of the Taiwan Strait!
2023-04-07 07:11:30 Source: Brother Zhen Watching Movies
Tsai Ing-wen, who visited the United States, was finally received by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, McCarthy!
And our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Ministry of National Defense of China also expressed their solemn positions at the first time, and jointly condemned the United States for violating the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiqués and the one-China principle!
In the article yesterday the day before yesterday, I said that McCarthy’s meeting with Tsai Ing-wen in the United States will make a breakthrough in our Taiwan policy and military exercises! In fact, before McCarthy met Tsai Ing-wen, we had already made a breakthrough!
That is what was mentioned in yesterday's article, China's maritime patrol ships patrol and inspect the central and northern parts of the Taiwan Strait!
Some people say that sea patrol boats are official ships, not warships, cannons, missiles, or fighter jets at all. Where is the breakthrough? Not to mention our determination and strength!
However, it is precisely because of the dispatch of the patrol boat that it is of great significance!
There is Kinmen in the middle of the Taiwan Strait, and Matsu and other places in the north of the Taiwan Strait. What is the purpose of us dispatching sea patrol boats to patrol these places? It's on mission!
And what is the execution task? That is exercising normal law enforcement activities!
What does it mean to exercise normal law enforcement activities? That means we will implement administrative management over the central and northern Taiwan Strait area! This is of real significance! By exercising administrative power, we are telling the outside world: Taiwan is an inalienable part of China!
Of course, the patrols and inspections we officially mentioned are joint in nature! And this means that there may be warships at sea, and there may be combat opportunities in the air to escort our law enforcement ships!
Analysis: Taiwan braces for new China pressure tactic in straitBy Ben Blanchard
and Yimou Lee
A Taiwan Coast Guard ship travels past the coast of China, in the waters off Nangan island of Matsu archipelago in Taiwan August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
TAIPEI, April 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan officials and defence analysts are bracing for intensifying pressure on the "median line" that has for decades helped keep the peace in the Taiwan Strait as China begins inspecting civilian shipping across the waterway.
China's Fujian maritime safety administration launched a three-day special patrol and inspection operation on Wednesday, which is seen in Taiwan as retaliation for President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting in California with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
The maritime safety authority in the southeastern Chinese province said the operation included "on-site inspections" on cargo ships and barges in the north and centre of the Taiwan Strait "to ensure the safety of vessel navigation and ensure the safe and orderly operation of key projects on water".
