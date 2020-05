Let's analyse itBased on intelligence inputs, a white Hyundai Santro car with a fake registration number was signalled to stop at a check point on Wednesday night, but it tried to accelerate andthe police said."The security forcesThe driverladen with IED," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said. "We got intelligence about a possible attack.," he added.Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said."It (car) was kept under watch for the night. People in nearby houses were evacuated andby the bomb disposal squadwould have been a serious threat,"Now let's add it up. They were looking for it from yesterday, hence on high alert and prepared. He went through the barricade, running it down. Security forces opened fire and he managed to escape on foot, leaving behind the car.Analyse the video, car parked on dirt road, next to main road. The person driving left it that way and the security forces didn't move it. Does it look like the parking, that some one on the run left in hurry? In the picture no damage seen on the front of the car as it ran down the barricade of checkpoint. Was the checkpoint barricade made up of cotton? Only two bullet holes on windshield, when dozens of soldiers are present at the checkpoint. And after a perfect parking off the main road and car in good condition the person managed to ran away on foot!It doesn't add up. They just introduced the variable in the picture, i see it as buildup for something big. @Mangus Ortus Novem what do you guys think?