A main tower of a sea-crossing high-speed railway bridge has been capped in Fujian, #China.

Main tower capped for sea-crossing bridge in Fujian, China

A main tower of a sea-crossing high-speed railway bridge has been capped in Fujian, China. The bridge will be the first of its kind in China which will allow trains to pass at speeds of up to 350 km/h.

There are two main towers, one in the north, the other in the south. Each tower is as tall as more than 160 meters, or equals to a 50-story building. The 20-kilometer high-speed railway bridge is crossing the sea of Quanzhou Bay, part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen High-Speed Railway (277 km), and is expected to be operational in 2022.
 
