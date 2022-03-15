What's new

‘A magnet for tourists’: Victorian State government unveils design of $1.7 billion NGV Contemporary

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
1,129
-4
953
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
The preliminary design of the new National Gallery of Victoria Contemporary building, the centrepiece of a $1.7 billion revamp of the Southbank arts and culture precinct, was unveiled on Tuesday.

Creative Industries Minister Danny Pearson described the gallery as Melbourne’s Eiffel Tower, predicting it would attract one million visitors from interstate and overseas annually once it opens to the public in 2028.

1647311742110.png

Render of winning concept design for NGV Contemporary by Angelo Candalepas and Associates.

“This is going to be an absolute game-changer, and it’s going to put us on the global stage as being a destination for the finest art in the world,” Mr Pearson said.

“This is going to be an absolute boon for our state, it’s going to be a magnet for tourists and showcase our credentials as the nation’s creative state.”

The gallery has been designed by architecture firm Angelo Candalepas and Associates and will feature arched entries, education spaces, science laboratories for art conservation, and a rooftop terrace with CBD views.

It will be nestled in public gardens larger than the playing surface of the MCG with retail and hospitality offerings, performance spaces and public art.

The government estimates the project will create more than 11,000 jobs during construction and hundreds of ongoing roles when it opens to the public.

Initial plans to build the gallery and redevelop the arts precinct to link the Arts Centre and NGV International on St Kilda Road to Sturt Street were unveiled in 2018.

In November 2020, the state government allocated $491 million towards the design and construction of the precinct.

1647311798226.png


The announcement followed an earlier funding commitment in 2018 to purchase the gallery site at 77 Southbank Boulevard, behind NGV International and opposite the ABC.

Mr Pearson said the design, which is still yet to be finalised, struck the right balance between creating an iconic building and overshadowing nearby spaces.

“It is breathtaking, and it will really capture, not only our collective imagination, but our imagination and Victoria’s imagination for decades to come,” he said.

www.theage.com.au

‘A magnet for tourists’: State government unveils design of $1.7 billion NGV Contemporary

Creative Industries Minister Danny Pearson says the gallery will be Melbourne’s answer to the Eiffel Tower, predicting it will attract one million visitors annually when it opens to the public in 2028.
www.theage.com.au www.theage.com.au
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Stranagor
NIO ET7 recognized by design award with history of over 70 years
Replies
0
Views
190
Stranagor
Stranagor
dBSPL
Bigger Business: Turkey Unveils F142 Frigate Design
Replies
2
Views
886
Battlion25
Battlion25
beijingwalker
Powered By ‘Air-Breathing’ Magnetic Fluid Engines, China Determined To Have A Fleet Of Hypersonic Planes By 2035
Replies
0
Views
237
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
khansaheeb
France launches state-of-the-art military communications satellite
Replies
0
Views
438
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
K
IBM Unveils World's First 2 Nanometer Chip Technology, Opening a New Frontier for Semiconductors
Replies
12
Views
766
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom