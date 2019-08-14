A Look into Pakistan Monument

The monument at night (credits to Agha Ahsan)

Allama Iqbal and the monuments (credits to Virdah Khan)

Front view of the star and petals (credits to Virdah Khan)

The petals of the monument (credits to Agha Ahsan)

Jinnah and Fatima Jinnah (credits to Virdah Khan)

The Arches (credits to Agha Ahsan