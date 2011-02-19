A look at the sadistic world of Wall Street Criminals

JPMorgan & top global banks moved trillions in dirty money for oligarchs & criminal networks - ICIJ report Click to expand...

processed trillions of dollars of transactions identified as suspicious , a new ICIJ report reveals.



The International Consortium for Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has



According to the investigative organization, the megabanks continued to profit from powerful and dangerous players even after US authorities fined the financial institutions for earlier failures to stem flows of dirty money.



The documents reveal that the US-based JPMorgan moved money for people and companies tied to the massive looting of public funds in Malaysia, Ukraine and Venezuela. The ICIJ reports that tainted transactions continued to surge through accounts at JPMorgan despite the bank’s promises to improve its money laundering controls as part of settlements it reached with US authorities in 2011, 2013 and 2014.



JPMorgan told the ICIJ that while the bank was legally prohibited from discussing clients or transactions, it has taken a “leadership role” in pursuing “proactive intelligence-led investigations” and developing “innovative techniques to help combat financial crime.”



Bank of New York Mellon, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank also continued to wave through suspect payments despite similar promises to government authorities. In the last decade, the banks paid billions of dollars in fines and agreed to deferred prosecution agreements over failures in their anti-money-laundering programs.



Shares of the banks fell sharply in Hong Kong on Monday after the report came out, with HSBC’s stock at one point trading at its lowest level since 1995. Five major banks (Bank of New York Mellon, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered), a new ICIJ report reveals.The International Consortium for Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has released the results of an investigation based on more than 2,100 so-called suspicious activity reports (SARs) filed by banks and financial institutions with the US Department of Treasury’s Financial Crime Enforcement Network (FinCEN) between 1999 and 2017. The SARs were obtained by Buzzfeed News and shared with the ICIJ.According to the investigative organization, the megabanks continued to profit from powerful and dangerous players even after US authorities fined the financial institutions for earlier failures to stem flows of dirty money.The ICIJ reports that tainted transactions continued to surge through accounts at JPMorgan despite the bank’s promises to improve its money laundering controls as part of settlements it reached with US authorities in 2011, 2013 and 2014.JPMorgan told the ICIJ that while the bank was legally prohibited from discussing clients or transactions, it has taken ain pursuingand developingBank of New York Mellon, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank also continued to wave through suspect payments despite similar promises to government authorities. In the last decade, the banks paid billions of dollars in fines and agreed to deferred prosecution agreements over failures in their anti-money-laundering programs.Shares of the banks fell sharply in Hong Kong on Monday after the report came out, with HSBC’s stock at one point trading at its lowest level since 1995. Click to expand...

JPMorgan & top global banks moved trillions in dirty money for oligarchs & criminal networks - ICIJ report JPMorgan & top global banks moved trillions in dirty money for oligarchs & criminal networks - ICIJ report

--------------------------------------------------------This is the true and rotten face of the corrupt, criminal savages whose den is the Wall Street and City of London Corp. This is where zionists hold their power, with which they own and control america, britain and france. And through these countries, they try to impose their hegemony around the world. This is their true face, when the western $wine powers go and destroy countries like Iraq and Libya, they loot, plunder and rape the resources of these countries with ZERO accountability and ZERO punishment from the so-called beacons of democracy. They are anything but beacons of democracy. That word, has no meaning other than to make each and everyone of you, a fool. How pathetic, how utterly confounded is your state of mind is, if you (those babble heads) continue to peddle in the nasty lie that the western model of capitalism, is one that makes countries prosperous and usher progress.Quote from Mujahid Hosein.