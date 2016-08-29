A look at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics venue

beijingwalker
Olympic Ski Jumping venue Beijing 2022
Construction of the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, which will host the 2021 World Speed Skating Championships and the speed skating competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics, is underway.
National Sliding Center for Beijing Winter Olympics to finish construction by 2020
Main body of transport hub for Beijing Winter Olympics completed
China's new Winter Olympics high-speed railway
