A Local Studio Is Accusing Ali Xeeshan Of Refusing To Pay



A recent post on Facebook by Mehreen Rana claims that in September 2018 Ali Xeeshan Studios hired her cousin’s animation and videography studio but is yet to pay them for their work and seems to have no intention of doing it in the future.

Most of us know Ali Xeeshan as the creative genius who constantly mesmerizes the fashion world with his unorthodox and bold ensembles. He is one of the most prominent names within the local fashion industry and has received praise not just for his creative flair but also for highlighting issues such as child marriage on the runway. So why is such a successful and seemingly socially responsible designer not paying a young company for the work they did? Is he really the man many have come to love and respect?The post alleges that Minutiae was booked 6 hours before the shoot and despite a very tight timeline were able to deliver the agreed upon content. These videos not only received approval from Ali Xeeshan but were subsequently used at his PFDC show and on his social media accounts where they received thousands of views. The budget had been agreed upon before the shoot itself and the invoice was approved by Xeeshan and he now owes Minutiae 470,000 PKR which according to Mehreen can be paid off by one formal Ali Xeeshan ensemble.It has been 9 months since then and for Minutiae those months have been full of multiple phone calls, WhatsApp messages and actual visits to Xeeshan’s studio only to be met with no responses or a new excuse every single time. When Xeeshan did respond it was to ask for discount and complain about the quality of the videos even though he had already put them to use. So why is it that such a prominent and well-established fashion entity is refusing to pay a young company? Is there more to the story or is Xeeshan under the impression that his status as a celebrity will allow him to get away with it?In the meanwhile, as we wait for a statement from Ali Xeeshan Minutiae has hired lawyers and sent a legal notice to the designer with claims that they have screenshots and other proof of all the agreements. The young company seems to be adamant on getting their due right and we can only hope that if their claims are true they are successful in their efforts.link to the original plaintiff post: