A little Pakistani girl attending one of the kindergartens in Armenia was subjected to systematic violence because of father is Muslim

"A little Pakistani girl attending one of the kindergartens in Yerevan (Armenia) was subjected to systematic violence by the staff and teachers of the kindergarten, only because the father of the child was Pakistani and Muslim. The child was sexually abused, her hands and neck were tied with a rope, her chest was burned with a hot iron toy, she was forced to eat earth, grass, excrements."It's really horrifying. Our little girl will probably be affected by this trauma for the rest of her life. God damn it, she just a baby girl. Racism and Islamophobia have become a major public health problem in Armenia.