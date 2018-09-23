What's new

A light show with 300 Drones was held at the Presidential Complex - TURKIYE

A light show with 300 drones was held at the Presidential Complex as part of the Victory Day celebrations on August 30


Drones controlled using special software, wrote "August 30", "Victory Day" and "The Victory of a Nation" in the air, during a show that lasted about 12 minutes.

During the show watched with interest the drones formed a crescent and moon pattern, the silhouette of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (the founder of the Republic) and the Turkish Presidential Seal


1598868245553.png



 
