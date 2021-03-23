A lie repeated often becomes truth---- the west used this trick to Xinjiang

I'm confused why I have to talk about Xinjiang human right violation and Uyghur genocide topic now. Isn't the whole story based on zero proof fact? Exept some crying Uyghur women interviews(How these women left China if they were put in concerntration camp and facing genocide by the way?) and some prisons pictures(Xingjiang having prisons and Uyghur prisoners is a big deal?), there is no solid proof. Not even one. No massive dead bodies were found and no refugees were found in neighbour countries.



The basic law of the world : You can not accuse a person or a country of a crime without proof. All judges would igore these crying Uyghur women's words if they are in court. Is that too complex to understand?



As the no proof accuser. the west just repeated their lies by releasing another one crying Uyghur woman's video from time to time. To my surprise, the world totally bought their cheap lies. Every one in the internet talks Xinjiang now. A repeated lie finally became a truth. Now it's time for the west to move to the next step. Sanctions are coming. Western countries, who claim they respect rule of law, already sentenced guilty to China.



We are living in a crazy world. People's shamelessness and stupidity are beyond my imagination.



Luckily China is not Iraq. China has power to deal with these liars in a fair way.