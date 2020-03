A Letter to The Chief of Army Staff and to Corps Commanders of Pakistan.

Dear Sir,We the people of Sindh extend our appreciation and gratitude for the promotion of two Sindhi speaking Brigadiers to the rank of Major Generals.This is a welcome gesture not only for Sindh but for entire Pakistan and a challenge to those who have been trying to divide patriotic Pakistanis.Its first time in the history of Pakistan that two meritorious Sindhi officers have been promoted to the prestigious rank of Major General.Our army is a national institute and it should have due representation from all federating units. Fair representation at all levels for all segments of society will make this organization truly a national entity. Similarly all civilian organizations of Federal Government should have fair representation at all tiers. Spirit of federation requires equal and equity-based representation for all provinces of Pakistan and specially for those who are underprivileged.I hope that Armed Forces of Pakistan will continue this positive, fair, transparent and merit -based national policy.Best RegardsAyaz Latif PalijoPresident Qomi Awami Tahreek (QAT)Secretary General Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA)Hyderabad. Cell: 0300-3063471