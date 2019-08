Honorable Prime Minister



Mr prime minister today we stand at a historic moment even though it's a bitter situation for all Kashmiris and all Pakistan's who stand with their Kashmir brothers. But in this chaos we also have an opportunity, a opportunity to finally make a final stand and make count of all sacrifices that Kashmir's and Pakistani made with their blood on both side of LOC. We can make or break it, if we won't capitalize this moment then history and future generations won't forgive us and we will be standing before Almighty accused of not doing enough. On that day mr prime minister the economy argument won't work unless you have another definite justification that we masses don't know off.

What we saw in Parliament sessions was bunch of non serious representatives of people who let their personal fumes off under that limelight. And I dont hesitate when I say we Pakistani's are disappointed very disappointed. It all started with you Mr Prime minister you should've been the first one in that assembly because its you who is leading this nation. You got there 4 hours late leaving not only those in Parliament but us Pakistani anxious at our homes waiting to see what our PM will say. What suggestions would he give. And yes we heard a lecture from you about something that every Pakistani every Kashmiri already knows. Modi RSS and their ideology. We know that what we wanted to hear was policy. Their could've been some steps that you could've taken before you got to Parliament

1. You should've met personally with opposition leaders leaving your ego on the side because it's not only you who feels that these Bhuttos and Sharifs took advantage and looted the country and set up no policy leaving every institution practically destroyed only exception is military. We know that these people in opposition desks looted the country's money but it's not only your money it's the money of whole nation we are also pissed but at this stage and at this moment with the tragedy that's going to happen in Kashmir please let go of your ego let go of your pride. Meet with them sit with them even if you despise them.

You lecture every one about Prophet Muhammad (may peace be upon him) but cant you see in his life he welcomed even his worst enemy with smile for sake of Almighty. Cant you follow that example and shall I remind you that Allah orders in holy Quran to all muslims not to step ahead of prophet.

Then you say Quaid e Azam is another personality that you admire well did he stop meeting with Ghandi and Nehru or Azads. He was more brilliant than you and knew the reality of these figures but yet he met and engaged with them. Cant you engage with your advisories in the country? Is your ego bigger the Kashmir cause?

2 You get frustrated easily which we also understand because every average Pakistani does get frustrated with the topi drama of politicians but at this moment you need to be the leader and show patience towards those who you get frustrated with. You have Tasbeeh in your hand the idea of it I guess is so you can stay calm and realize that you are in presence of Almighty at all time so why you let shaitaan get you frustrated. Calmness and smile will get you far ahead and nothing is in your hand I hope you as Muslim know that. Almighty seeks our sincerity and asks us to show patience so we should be sincere and show patience to those who we disagree with. Because what's at stake is bigger than your frustration.

3. We know that you are sincere about taking this country towards the right course but we also know that you have bunch of non serious people working in your cabinet and Gov't which are not competent enough so that puts extra burden on your shoulders therefore you need to be a national leader not a party leader. Lots of what happened in Parliament is because some of your party members reflect from your personality and try to be you even though they have no capacity nor capability and they try to be tough or sound tough. Well its not their job to be tough they are in govt they should be polite humble and be able to take criticism with smile. If they can't then you should be the one to offer olive branch not for your ego but for the cause that we have.

4 The response from you and the govt is a proof that you didnt know in advance which in itself is an example of in competence bunch working in your cabinet and the response from them was amateurish. We even forgive that but please take it very seriously when people point out the weakness that they see in you. You are leading a strong nation so please get the right people around a serious bunch even if they are from opposition.



Suggestions

1. Organize a million man March with all parties from Karachi to Peshawar from Quetta to Muzzafarabad all parties every one ask them to show the world that we Pakistani may have differences but Kashmir cause is one where we stand United regardless of past , religion, ideology, sect or political beliefs.

2. Dont worry about war and do not be afraid to take the extreme step. If war it is then so be it as long as the cause is right and we know that our brothers and sisters on the other side of the border are suffering, they are muslims, they look towards us for support in their cause for freedom. So we know the cause is just so why not fight like lions rather than be in confused state of mind.

3. Do not worry about economy at Gazwa e Badr did prophet Muhammad (may peace be upon him) worry about economic condition of muslims in medina when they were going to battle? No sir his belief was on almighty and that's the important thing so get out of this economy stress and be focused on Kashmir right now, because there are sons and daughters brothers and sisters fighting in that uniform in the frontlines at this very moment and MR prime minister you can't slack for a moment because those soldiers are serving on front lines are fully focused in this heat unde the sky in rain. They dont have a luxury of office as you so if they are focused then you should be.

4 Dont worry about your Indian friends and what they will think about you if they are standing with evil then they are not your friends.

5 Have a meeting with opposition leaders even if you have to go to jail to meet Nawaz Sharif for the sake of Kashmir. It's the law that's judging him and you are not the law so dont let your ego come in the way.

6 One more Parliament sessions this time a United messages should be sent get both houses every judge military personals , civil and humanitarian agencies with one loud voice that we are ready to take extreme steps.

7. Dont worry about any other country show strength and have faith in Almighty watch how everyone follows who is strong and on right cause. And I'm sure Mr Harron Rashid narrated the hades that Allah hold controls over every one hearts and turns when ever he wishes. So be the leader and ask for help and results from Almighty through patience, forgiveness and strength.

Allah loves those who covers the bad deeds of a fellow Muslim and show kindness regardless of their character. It's your duty to be kind to a fellow Muslim and fellow Pakistani because Allah will send you strength through them.

And be brave and show total conviction towards the enemy to give him clear message that we want nothing less of your annihilation even if in doing so we get annihilated too. It's not only my feeling every single Pakistani feels like that in this Kashmir matter. The earthquake is a wake up call from Almighty that if we won't do anything for fellow muslims then we will be replaced by other nations.

This is a feeling of 32 year old man I'm sure you are smarter and far more experienced in life but I just let my feelings out.

Thank you











