A letter to Mr Bardar and attention to Mr Suhail Shaheen

To

MR BARDAR AND TO BE TRANSLATED BY MR Suhail Shaheen.....

I am writing onbehalf of American people as well as a Muslim American who is raised in this culture and yet my belief on Almighty is steadfast as you have been in your battles. You have achieved marvelous victory and I as an American is not ashamed to admit it.

Your courage your resilience have earned you the honor of the leadership of what we have under current scenario....

We understand that many within our own country are trying to undermine your efforts of battle Won... Your resilience earned you the victory and we as an Americams in a certain downsided way do recognize it .

We want you to understand certain dynamics that are at work and the reasons we HELD our one hand back dealing with you guys .

We do admit that certain power circles played opposite roles but this is what we cherish as democracy that's the so called Masala I our politics.

I do want you to understand few things and few hurdles which were blessing for you and us and one must wonder what is he talking about.....

Well we could've nuked the whole istan . But we do fear God.. 75 years later we still bad about what we did to Japan. But as it is said "Everything is fair in love and war" but we did know one thing its not fair to nuke Afghanistan....

We are not loosing the war rather we are letting you win it because we know the destruction and hovac we can cause.

We are not afraid of Russia or China we are afraid of our own madness......

Now you have chosen the path and accepted the great responsibility and now onus is on YOU to find an equilibrium among all powers and find a solution to work with all parties...

You have fought the hard battle now is the time to prove many of us Americans right by finding Moderation in your practices ...

Moderation is must followed rule wethwr religion or war..

May Allah guide you to the solutions......