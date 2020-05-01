A lesson for Pakistani establishment on handling traitors from Russia

The Russians are brutal in their dealings. Zero tolerance for any BS. You know why? Because they are truly patriotic and value their nation. Forget Pakistan. It cannot and won't retaliate in the same manner. Not in a million years.



We have to admit the facts. We lack the courage and ability to respond viciously to protect our interests. We rely on IMF for loans. What is a country that relies on loans going to say to other nations that provide approval? More than that we have people in power who are not entirely patriotic. They have businesses and other interests abroad in Western nations. We are a nation that don't pay taxes. Our nationals invest millions abroad instead of investing in their own country. There is no love nor interest in Pakistan by the wealthy and elite segment of the society. These people live and breathe in this country, but their interests and loyalty lies elsewhere. We got this country on a silver platter as our forefathers sacrificed their lives for our future. Did we really do justice?