A lesson for Pakistani establishment on handling traitors from Russia

313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Sometimes I begin to wonder if the establishment is indeed the biggest set of traitors, but we assume the best and prepare for the worst. Nawaz Sharif escaped Pakistan faking ill health as we all know. Either the government and military let him escape in some sort of deal or were genuinely stupid enough to fall for his tricks - i'm not sure which I should be more concerned about.

Anyway, it seems someone tried the same BS with Putin, and he took a different approach. He sent a KGB agent into prison and secretly recorded the politician who claimed to be on his death bed in perfectly good health. He has then released the footage.

Video claiming to show the Alexei Navalny in jail airs online

The opposition leader this week went on hunger strike in prison, and says guards are depriving him of sleep by waking him eight times a night, and refusing him a doctor's visit for acute back pain.
This is how real patriots handle traitors.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
as long as punjab establishment is in power i say nothing will happen too much inferiority complex to the west.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
The Russians are brutal in their dealings. Zero tolerance for any BS. You know why? Because they are truly patriotic and value their nation. Forget Pakistan. It cannot and won't retaliate in the same manner. Not in a million years.

We have to admit the facts. We lack the courage and ability to respond viciously to protect our interests. We rely on IMF for loans. What is a country that relies on loans going to say to other nations that provide approval? More than that we have people in power who are not entirely patriotic. They have businesses and other interests abroad in Western nations. We are a nation that don't pay taxes. Our nationals invest millions abroad instead of investing in their own country. There is no love nor interest in Pakistan by the wealthy and elite segment of the society. These people live and breathe in this country, but their interests and loyalty lies elsewhere. We got this country on a silver platter as our forefathers sacrificed their lives for our future. Did we really do justice?
 
Waqas

Waqas

Aug 11, 2015
Zinda aur murda qaumo mai yehi farq hota hai.
 
mudas777

Oct 24, 2016
In simple words establishment did made a deal with the NORA its no secret and Maryam was suppose to be part of the deal too.
Our establishment does not truly live and breath Pakistan instead they have got interests abroad. That's the baggage which hampers them from making decisions only and only for Pakistan and they are still involve in Pakistan politics in the back ground. Our love for Pakistan and armed forces is always going to be their but their fingers in different pies are not healthy for Pakistan.
 
