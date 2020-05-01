A lesson for Pakistani establishment on handling traitors from Russia

Sometimes I begin to wonder if the establishment is indeed the biggest set of traitors, but we assume the best and prepare for the worst. Nawaz Sharif escaped Pakistan faking ill health as we all know. Either the government and military let him escape in some sort of deal or were genuinely stupid enough to fall for his tricks - i'm not sure which I should be more concerned about.
Anyway, it seems someone tried the same BS with Putin, and he took a different approach. He sent a KGB agent into prison and secretly recorded the politician who claimed to be on his death bed in perfectly good health. He has then released the footage.
This is how real patriots handle traitors.
Video claiming to show the Alexei Navalny in jail airs online
The opposition leader this week went on hunger strike in prison, and says guards are depriving him of sleep by waking him eight times a night, and refusing him a doctor's visit for acute back pain.
