A leadership crisis

“A true leader is one who knows the way, shows the way, and goes the way.” I came across this quote from John C Maxwell,

the chief minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has won kudos for taking decisive and focused action in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.



The proactive approach adopted by Shah shines even more in comparison to the hitherto lacklustre performance of the prime minister and his handpicked chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The ruling PTI’s (Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf) tentative approach towards a national lockdown

The prime minister claims that he is against a total lockdown as it would adversely affect the 25 percent poor of the country

It seems Khan’s approach towards tackling COVID 19 pandemic-despite the gravity of the crisis- is more ego driven rather than based on stark ground realities. The Sindh chief minister took the lead by taking a timely decision for a province-wise lockdown, which has been further strengthened since.



Punjab and other provinces belatedly did the same. But Khan refuses to admit that it is a lockdown. Some informed sources claim, it was the security establishment that persuaded him to go ahead with the lockdown.

By most estimates the worst is yet to come. For example, in Britain prime minister Boris Johnson and at least one of his cabinet colleagues have already been infected. According to latest figures the number of Britons infected doubles every third or fourth day.

Hence, in the case of Pakistan, it is not a question of if but when.

In the wake of a fatwa issued by Islam’s premier seat of learning, Al Azhar, permitting suspension of congregational prayers to contain spread of the disease, the government was simply unable to take a clear-cut decision. As a result of half-baked delayed measures, the suspension was only partially implemented. Here too, Sindh government took the lead, not waiting for any fatwa and imposing a ban well in time to reap its full benefit.



This is not good enough for a responsible state.

Another case of the government’s gross mishandling is the Taftan border with Iran.

Owing to squalid conditions at the so-called quarantine camp at Taftan, the infection spread like wild fire.

The prime minister has proffered a lame excuse for this serious lapse in judgement, blandly saying that they were Pakistanis that we had to take back.

Mr Bukhari’s name has cropped up several times in the controversy surrounding the release of infected pilgrims from Taftan despite his strong denials. The gentleman is reputedly very close to the prime minister.

The last straw is the Punjab government allowing the Tablighi Jamaat congregation to take place at Raiwind.

Several villages especially in KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and in the suburbs of Islamabad have been reportedly infected by the Tablighis.