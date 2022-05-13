‘A leader who tried to give direction to Pakistan’: Sharad Pawar on Imran Khan

They can, but they can't out wait us. For the last 20 something years of my life, basically since I've had any awareness of Pakistani politics, it was a mantra taught to me by society that the politicians are crooked and the armed forces are the only competent professional institution in the country. Uncorruptable, patriotic, loyal, efficient. Any BS they sold, I bought.



Slowly I've come to realise that it's simply not true. Most of our political class is corrupt, that is true - but they're also a product of a wider morally and ethically corrupt society. We're in a chicken/egg situation - who was rotten first, the leaders or the people?



Also i've come to learn, that the armed forces, aren't as squeaky clean as they claim to be. A history of regime changes, political inteference for decades, betrayal of our people. Plenty of people recall on this forum Zardari telling the US they were free to carry out drone strikes as long as they let him publicly oppose them. Few seem to remember Pervez Musharraf claiming PAA carried out airstrikes against militants to cover up for US drone strikes. His NRO destroyed his reputation in my eyes. For a while I thought it was just Musharraf, but unfortunately today, we have Bajwa overlooking NRO2.



You think the tens of millions like me are going to let our kids grow up believing the same BS we did?