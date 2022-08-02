What's new

A Journey Along Pakistan's Historic Khyber Pass

Up the Khyber Pass (2000) - Tourists and smugglers alike are now following in the footsteps of Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan, and the British Raj.

Surrounded by the mountain shadows, the railway cuts through amazing rocky inclines. The pass still looks like and indeed is a wild frontier, existing largely beyond the laws of Pakistan. When the train is not running, an army of smugglers can be seen marching down the track carrying TVs, stereos, drugs and guns to trade in Peshawar. The Khyber Pass Steam Safari rides under the protection of local militias, out to spot passing Pashtun tribesman and smugglers taking potshots at the train. The Khyber Rifles are still stationed in the Pass, although today they concern themselves with dancing for tourists. Beyond the guards of the Khyber Rifles lies Afghanistan, and the end of the line. A sumptious report offering spectacular scenery and rich history.
 

