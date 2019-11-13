What's new

A hypothesis - on united asian block

Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
i know this is silly but it just a theory guys just a theory .

What if the Asian countries decide, one day change thier attitude and decide to become friends, trade, partners and other areas to become united asian block, These countries will be pakistan, bangladesh, india, china, afghanistan, sri lanka, nepal, we include iran to.

Something like soviet blocks or euro-union. What will be the benefits? economically, trade, military, visa free, common currency etc and what are the down side.
 
It will happen. If not today then 60-70 years from now and it would have been such an obvious thing to do that the people then will wonder what sort of idiots lived in our era.

Free movement of students, goods, services, less expenditure on weapons which fill the coffers of Western nations, a major boost to leisure and religious tourism.
 
