A hypothesis - on united asian block

i know this is silly but it just a theory guys just a theory .



What if the Asian countries decide, one day change thier attitude and decide to become friends, trade, partners and other areas to become united asian block, These countries will be pakistan, bangladesh, india, china, afghanistan, sri lanka, nepal, we include iran to.



Something like soviet blocks or euro-union. What will be the benefits? economically, trade, military, visa free, common currency etc and what are the down side.