A hunger catastrophe​

A hunger catastropheConflict, COVID, the climate crisis and rising costs have combined in 2022 to create jeopardy for the world’s 811 million hungry people
marching towards starvationAs 811 million people go to bed hungry every night, the number of those facing acute food insecurity has more than doubled - from 135 million to 276 million - since 2019. A total of 44 million people in 38 countries are teetering on the edge of famine.
This seismic hunger crisis has been caused by a deadly combination of four factors.
- Conflict is still the biggest driver of hunger, with 60 percent of the world's hungry living in areas afflicted by war and violence. Events unfolding in Ukraine are further proof of how conflict feeds hunger, forcing people out of their homes and wiping out their sources of income.
- Climate shocks destroy lives, crops and livelihoods, undermine people’s ability to feed themselves, and have displaced 30 million from their homes globally in 2020.
- The economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are driving hunger to unprecedented levels.
- And, last but not least, the costs of reaching people in need is rising: the price WFP is paying for food is up 30 percent compared to 2019, an additional US$42 million a month.
While needs are sky-high, resources have hit rock bottom. The World Food Programme (WFP) requires US$18.9 billion to reach 137 million people in 2022. However, with the global economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the gap between needs and funding is bigger than ever before.
Unless the necessary resources are made available, lost lives and the reversal of hard-earned development gains will be the price to pay.
"We are facing a ring of fire, and if we don't do something right now, we are going to pay a mighty big price." David Beasley, WFP Executive Director, at the Munich Security Conference in February 2022. Video: MSC
In countries like Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen, WFP is already faced with hard decisions, including cutting rations to be able to reach more people. This is tantamount to taking from the hungry to feed the starving.
The consequences of not investing in resilience activities will reverberate across borders. If communities are not empowered to withstand the shocks and stresses they are exposed to, this could result in increased migration and possible destabilization and conflict. Recent history has shown us this: When WFP ran out of funds to feed Syrian refugees in 2015, they had no choice but to leave the camps and seek help elsewhere, causing one of the greatest refugee crises in recent European history.
