A humane prime minister

Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina has come to the aid of a destitute couple in Lalmonirhat district after their story came to her notice.Saiful Islam of Telipara village in Kaliganj Upazila of Lalmonirhat has been pulling a grinder by himself for the last 25 years due to lack of cattle while his wife Morsheda Begum assists him in this work.The impoverished couple spends 5-6 hours a day grinding and selling the amount of oil they produce to support a family of 5 including 3 children.The daily Kaler Kantho on September 9 published news with pictures that came to the notice of the humanitarian PM Sheikh Hasina.She decided to give the Saiful-Morsheda couple a cow and a gift of Tk10,000 for maintaining the cow and repairing the grinder.On behalf of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Deputy Commissioner of Lalmonirhat handed over the cow and cash to Saiful on September 10.