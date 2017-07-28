A Huge Chinese Rocket Part Is Making an Out-of-Control Descent to Earth

Beast said: www.theverge.com/platform/amp/2021/4/2/22364582/spacex-rocket-debris-falls-farm-washington



SpaceX rocket debris lands on man’s farm in Washington

My mother recalls a scare regarding the US SkyLab falling out of the sky that apparently gripped South Asia in the 70’s as well. It all depends upon how careful the descent trajectory is and that too is affected by hundreds of variables that aren’t always in control.so long as it doesn’t fall into populated areas, someone will get scrap to use.