A Hindu rioter speaks: Delhi violence was “revenge” against Muslims, police gave free reign

And THAT'S the issue the state, the police, they all basically give space and time for hindutva extremist to attack



At best they will just let hindutva mobs attack



At worst they will join the hindutva extremist mobs themselves

They will target Muslims arresting men

They will clear Muslim areas of weapons

They will prosecute Muslims for defending themselves







India is a communal shithole





Indian Muslims need to be aware that their enemy is around them nor across the border



Pakistani soldiers

Chinese soldiers mean no harm to Indian Muslims



It's the hindutva, it's the Hindu Extremists that mean Indian Muslims harm



They are your threat



Don't stand with them

India has done nothing for you



Protect your own community

Defend your own community



Stand with those who stand against a hindutva India