A heartbreaking murdering: 17 year old Nicoletta, murdered by her 22-year-old Pakistani refugee boyfriend

Everyone in Greece is talking about the murder of 17-year-old Nicoletta by her 22-year-old Pakistani refugee boyfriend.The Pakistani, who fled but was caught after the murder, says he killed Nicoletta "because she insulted the Qur'an and wanted her to become a Christian".This strange prosecution statement was naturally met with a great reaction in some circles in Greece. However, the truth of the matter seems to be different.There seems to be non-religious reasons behind the murder of a young girl in Greece by her Pakistani boyfriend:A 17-year-old Greek girl and a 22-year-old Pakistani have been together for 10 months. The Pakistani young man (Ahsan) has been staying at the girl's house for a while with the girl's mother and sister.Greek girl wants to break up with her Pakistani boyfriend and says "give me back the house keys". But Pakistani Ahsan reacts very harshly to this. In the investigations made by the police, threatening messages from Ahsan were found on the girl's phone.On the day of the murder, there is a fierce argument between the Greek Nicoletta, who wants to leave Pakistani Ahsan. It is estimated that Ahsan then strangled the 17-year-old girl to death. The young girl's body is found by her sister, who came to the house. Even though the Pakistani man escaped, he was caught later.The first statements of Pakistani Ahsan, the murder suspect who killed his Greek lover, are religious-oriented: "Nicoletta insulted the Qur'an, she wanted me to become a Christian," he says. However, these explanations are nothing but an effort to base a cowardly murder on religious/ideological reasons.Greek public opinion is very sensitive about religious-oriented issues. If you combine this with such a brutal murder, even if the truth comes out, it will cause some people to be stuck in an understanding that you cannot convince.As a matter of fact, from what I've seen on social media, people trapped in this comfortable space of thought are experiencing a wholesale outburst of anger and hatred towards Pakistanis and Asian Muslims more generally.There have been many sensational events that have damaged the image of the Pakistani state and people and discredited its people. And now, We experienced another one in Greece. Pakistani government agencies and NGOs now need to pursue a proactive policy about its abroad citizens. When I shared my warnings and advice on this subject months ago, some members did not fully understand what I meant. This is not about us, it's about your reputation guys.PDF's Asia Minor correspondent reported from Istanbul.